Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on Immersion
Immersion Price Performance
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Immersion
In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immersion
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.