IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $4.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE IAG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. 8,295,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.