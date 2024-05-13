Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $32.48 on Monday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.28. Kuraray has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.