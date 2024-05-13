GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 128.1% in April

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
GB Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF remained flat at $3.15 during trading hours on Monday. GB Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.
GB Group Company Profile
