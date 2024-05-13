GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 128.1% in April

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF remained flat at $3.15 during trading hours on Monday. GB Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

