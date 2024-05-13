AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,630. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

