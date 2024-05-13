SingularityNET Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $889.82 million and approximately $105.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,698.66 or 0.99976429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003570 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,250,452.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.85766711 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $63,660,653.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

