Insider Buying: Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CFO Acquires $17,000.00 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Pinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,076 shares in the company, valued at $25,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intrusion Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.48. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

