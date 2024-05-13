MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 132.4% in April

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 31,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,303. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
