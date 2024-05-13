MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 132.4% in April

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMUGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 31,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,303. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 277,145 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

