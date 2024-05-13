MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 132.4% in April

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 31,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,303. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 277,145 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.