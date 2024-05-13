AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.43. 283,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

