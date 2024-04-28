Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.