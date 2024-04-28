Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -2.39% -0.70% -0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 2.42 $930,000.00 ($0.05) -77.98

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

