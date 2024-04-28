Reviewing MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MTN Group and Arkema, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arkema 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Arkema 4.40% 8.92% 4.76%

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Arkema pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and Arkema’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.00 billion N/A $221.79 million N/A N/A Arkema $10.30 billion 0.75 $452.36 million $5.80 17.79

Arkema has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTN Group.

Summary

Arkema beats MTN Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group



MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Arkema



Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. This segment also offers performance polymers, such as specialty polyamides, PVDF, polyimides, fluorospecialties, and polyetherketoneketone; and performance additives which includes molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide. The Advance Materials and Coating Solutions segment offers coating solutions, including comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; coating additives, such as sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives. This segment also provides decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbent, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. The Intermediates segment provides fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

