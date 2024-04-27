Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,771 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 657,068 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA remained flat at $23.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 421,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.