Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 68432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

HG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Belfer Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

