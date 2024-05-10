Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

