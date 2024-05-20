Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Caterpillar by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 73,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,560,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

