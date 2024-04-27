Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,300 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SecureWorks worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 135,589 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 170,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 7,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 24,584 shares of company stock worth $155,536 in the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

