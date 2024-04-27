VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.29.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

