14,300 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Acquired by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:MYI remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

