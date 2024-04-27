Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 1,766,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,953. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

