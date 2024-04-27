Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$0.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

Several research analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

