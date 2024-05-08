Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,368,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $791.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

