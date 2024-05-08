Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 355,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

