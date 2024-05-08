Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 126,092 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

