Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,355. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

