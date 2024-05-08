Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 147,710 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.