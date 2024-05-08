Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 66,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,059. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $74.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

