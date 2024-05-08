iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 77,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.