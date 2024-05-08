Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,910 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.35. 280,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

