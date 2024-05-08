Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,132 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,035,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,051,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $204.80. 5,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,264. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.