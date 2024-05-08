Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,359 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,799,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,951,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $105.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

