Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,298 shares of company stock worth $89,753,167. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,741. The company has a market cap of $262.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.51 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

