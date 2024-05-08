Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGXU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 61,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.