Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,156,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 677,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 241,941 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 10,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

