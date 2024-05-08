Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $878,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $6,043,821 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $259.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,461. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.01 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

