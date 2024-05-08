Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,651 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after buying an additional 1,052,558 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,599,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,836,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 780,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 396,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 308,843 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. 9,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,694. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

