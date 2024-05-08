Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. 234,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,698. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

