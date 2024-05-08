Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total value of C$64,855.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00.

TSE:GUD traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,543. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0602815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

