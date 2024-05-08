Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total value of C$64,855.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
TSE:GUD traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,543. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight Therapeutics
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.