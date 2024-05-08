VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $391,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SMH stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $219.73. 334,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,648. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.81 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.51 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.