Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.81.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$14.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

