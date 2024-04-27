Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.81.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
