Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

