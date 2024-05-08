Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $778.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

