Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

THR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 69,666 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

