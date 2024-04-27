Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.37.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAR.UN opened at C$43.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

