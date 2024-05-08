Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$182.78

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$182.78.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

TFI International stock opened at C$184.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and have sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

