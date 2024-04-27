BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.05 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$3.15 to C$3.05 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.01. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05. The company has a market cap of C$274.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

