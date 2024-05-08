Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Purchases C$40,350.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.17. 258,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,864. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$32.14 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.302673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.54.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

