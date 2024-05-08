Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.0 %

RVLV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

