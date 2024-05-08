Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,885,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

