Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.89. 577,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,291. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average of $351.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

